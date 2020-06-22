Anton L. "Bo" Hubert
Anton L. "Bo" Hubert
Tovey, IL - Anton L. "Bo" Hubert, 89 passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton, IL. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, IL, is in charge of arrangements. mastersonfh.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
