Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Anton's life story with friends and family

Share Anton's life story with friends and family



Tovey, IL - Anton L. "Bo" Hubert, 89 passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton, IL. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Anton L. "Bo" HubertTovey, IL - Anton L. "Bo" Hubert, 89 passed on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton, IL. Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, IL, is in charge of arrangements. mastersonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store