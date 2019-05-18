Antonina (Nina) Madonia 1941 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Antonina (Nina) Madonia, 78, of Springfield, IL, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her home, after a sixteen-year battle with Alzheimer's. Her daughter was by her side.

Nina was born to the late Pietrina (Pipitone) and Vincenzo Nicastro on March 12, 1941, in San Giuseppe Jato, Sicily. She graduated from St. Phillip Neri grade school in St. Louis, MO. She worked at Nania's wedding gown factory in St. Louis, MO up until her marriage at age 22.

Nina was a loving wife to Gioachinno "Jack" Madonia who she married on September 19, 1964. She was a loving mother to her three children: Sal (and Amy) Madonia, Joann Forkin, and Trina (and John) Stremsterfer. She was a caring and doting grandmother, affectionately called "Nonna" to her nine grandchildren: Mitchel, Gabi and Mia Madonia, Samuel, Natalie, and Olivia Forkin and Ileana, Dean and Cora Simone Stremsterfer. Nina is also survived by a sister, Lillian (Vince) DiPiazza of St. Louis, MO

Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Vincenzo and Pietrina Nicastro; two brothers, Pete and Tom Nicastro; and one sister, Frances Rizzo.

Nina's biggest joy in life was her family. She was happiest surrounded by her family and friends, especially her nine grandchildren. Her family was her life and she spent her time dedicated and devoted to them to no end. Anyone who met her was touched by her motherly warmth and her sweet smile.

Nina loved music and dancing! She had a beautiful melodic voice and was often heard singing from her heart throughout the house. She passed her love for music onto her children. She loved Frank Sinatra and Dion. Nina looked forward to family weddings and parties, so that she could dance the night away with her sisters and family.

Nina spent hours caring for her flower gardens and worked tirelessly to keep her yard neat and bursting with color. She loved decorating her house with little bouquets of flowers that she grew. It was her own little paradise.

Nina was a tremendous cook who put her heart and soul into anything she made. Her homemade pizza, lasagna, stuffed artichokes, stuffed green peppers, eggplant parmesan, pasta and meatballs, and chocolate chip cookies were unmatched. Her family often told her she would have been a successful restaurant owner had she opened her own place. She made a bad day into a good one with one of her meals.

Nina was a devout Roman Catholic. She did not miss Mass and was a member of Christ the King Church her whole adult life. She trusted in the power of prayer and had a large collection of prayer cards that she kept handy for any need. She was especially devoted to St. Jude and St. Francis Xavier Cabrini (Mother Cabrini).

Nina was always young at heart. She was often heard encouraging others with positive words to believe in themselves and to take each day as they come. She believed in simplicity, kindness and love.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Christ the King Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Christ the King Church with Rev. Joseph Ring, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Springfield, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Ste E, Springfield, IL 62704 or St. John's Children's Hospital, 800 East Carpenter St., Springfield, Illinois 62769.

The family of Antonina (Nina) Madonia is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.

