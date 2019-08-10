|
|
Antonina "Tina" Rose (Alessandrini) Green 1942 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Antonina "Tina" Rose (Alessandrini) Green of Springfield, IL, formerly of New Berlin, IL, passed away peacefully on August 8th, and she is now surrounded by her heavenly family and at peace.
Tina was born on October 18, 1942, in Springfield, IL, to her loving parents John and Jessie (Caruso) Alessandrini and attended Ursuline Academy. Tina married Robert (Bob) Green on January 3, 1959. Together they raised three daughters who are eternally grateful for a loving home and selfless parents; Colene Cranwill of Kansas City, MO (husband Thomas "Trent"); Julie Lohmar of Rochester, IL (husband Daniel "Dan"); and Teresa Benedict of Springfield, IL (husband Troy). They were blessed with 7 grandchildren Michael Cranwill (wife Christina) of Kansas City, MO; Kaila Cranwill of Kansas City, MO; Grace, Jack and Luke Lohmar of Rochester, IL; Maria and Giovanni Benedict of Springfield, IL; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Sebastian Cranwill. Tina was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Tina was a homemaker, supported her husband in building his auto repair business and served as the Curran-Gardner Tax Collector. She loved the color yellow, Lily of the Valley flowers, Coca-Cola, and she was a big fan of James Dean. Tina loved spending time with her family and especially treasured the time she shared with her grandchildren.
Tina will be greatly missed by her family and friends. As a mother, she taught us the importance of family, commitment, and the value of unconditional love. We are forever grateful for the invaluable life lessons she taught us along the way.
Tina fought her battle with Parkinson's Disease gracefully, and she is now free from suffering. A special thank you to the staff and Sisters of Residence at St. Joseph's Home, Holy Family Center, for providing exceptional care for our mother and treating her with the care, dignity, respect and friendship which embraced her at the end of her life.
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. A prayer service will be held at 4 pm.
Funeral Mass: 9:30 am, Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Jude Church in Rochester with Reverend Brian Alford officiating.
Graveside Service: 12:30 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo, IL.
Memorial Contributions may be made to, St. Joseph's Home, Springfield, IL
or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019