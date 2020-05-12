|
Archie Dominic Hunt 1962 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Archie D. Hunt, 57, of Chatham, died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Archie was born October 26, 1962, in Springfield, IL, the son of Isaac and Irene Hunt.
Archie worked for many years at Schnuck's in St. Louis, MO before becoming a buyer for Associated Wholesale Grocers in Kansas City, KS. He graduated from Griffin High School in 1981 and received his associate degree while working. He was a lover of life and appreciated the beauty of it. He took hold of every opportunity to be with family and friends. Archie was a sports fan like no other, going to games and cheering on his favorite teams — the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, LA Rams and supported his home team, the KC Chiefs. He enjoyed all outdoor activities and loved the beach. Archie didn't know a stranger. He would talk to everyone and welcomed them into his life with open arms. He had a kind, generous and gentle soul.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isaac Dominic Hunt in January 2018 and his niece, Angela Elizabeth Roberts in May 2007.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Irene Hunt of Chatham, IL; three children, Crystal Brengel, Ashley McLean and Adam Hunt; five grandsons, Braeden, Gavin and Noah Teal and Max and Mason McLean; one granddaughter, Charlie Brengel; three sisters, MaDonna Richards, Patricia Roberts, and Rita Hunt; along with numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and loving friends.
A private Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament, with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant.
Burial will follow at Thomas Anderson Cemetery in Palmer, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Archie D. Hunt to the by mail to: PO Box 600, Daylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020