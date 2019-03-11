|
Ardyth Ann Miller 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ardyth Ann Miller, 77, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
She was born on August 31, 1941 in Dunlap, IA, the daughter of the late Henry and Lola (Jones) Hawn. She married Daniel A. Miller in 1976 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on February 7, 1999.
Mrs. Miller worked as a consultant for Home Interiors in Springfield, retiring in 1996 and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Larry (wife Teresa) Lind of Springfield and Debbie (husband Mark) Proctor of Sherman, IL; 5 grandchildren, Shela Thompson of Kansas City, MO, Thomas Lind of Spring Hill, FL, Michael Lind of Spring Hill, FL, Cody (wife Rachel) Proctor of Kenney, IL, and Tara (husband Jake) Attig of Loami, IL; 4 great-grandchildren, Billy Thompson of TX, Matthew Proctor of Kenney, IL, Wyatt Proctor of Kenney, IL, and Sawyer Attig of Loami, IL; 2 brothers, Vernon Hawn of CA, Jack Hawn of IA; 2 sisters, Audrey Baber of NE, and Lorraine Ehlert of Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by 1 brother Patrick Hawn; 2 sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hawn and Betty Hawn; and 1 brother-in-law Dennis Ehlert.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, Springfield. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10 am until time of the funeral mass at 12 Noon at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Springfield. Father Jeff Grant and Deacon Tom Burns will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery, Williamsville, IL.
Memorials may be made to either Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019