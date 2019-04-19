|
Arno D. Grey 1935 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Arno D. Grey, 84, of Chatham, passed away at 8:45 am, Monday, April 15, 2019 at his home. He was born April 11, 1935 in Wichita Falls, TX to Arno and Vera Collins Grey. He married Shirley Jean Dilbeck on October 21, 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; one son, John (Colleen) Grey of Springfield; one sister, Shannon Inman of Wichita Falls, TX; one nephew, one niece, one great niece and five great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jerry Inman.
Arno was a US Air Force Veteran. He retired from IDOT as manager of Technical Training Bridge Department.
Arno was a history buff. He enjoyed learning about World War I and World War II. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed animals especially dogs and he also enjoyed baseball, football and crossword puzzles.
Visitation: 11:00 am–12:30 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Joe Eby officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Benld Adopt-A-Pet, 807 Stewart Road, PO Box 53, Benld, IL 62009.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019