Arnold Allen Stern 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Arnold Allen Stern passed away on September 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center, the same hospital
where he was born on October 8, 1929. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris Pressman Stern and is survived by his son Gregory (Cheron) and daughters Missy (Jerry Entin) and Tracey (Terry Harper), his grandchildren Hana Stern, Rachel (Dan Sandler), Lauren (Reid Lummus), Geoffrey Harper (Andrea), Jennifer and Amanda Entin, his great grandchildren Harper and Greyson Lummus and Theodore and Syndey Sandler and his best friend and loving canine companion Rosie who accompanied him pretty much everywhere. Arnold, affectionately known as Pop Pop, loved and treasured his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with whom he shared birthdays, bat mitzvahs, graduations, marriages, Jewish holidays and Thanksgiving in Chicago, vacations in Cancun and much, much more. He will be missed by all of his loving family.
Arnold was the oldest of three sons (Stanley and Franklin) born to Harry and Rose Stern. He attended Butler Grade School and graduated from Springfield High School before going to the University of Missouri from where he graduated in 1951. As an undergraduate he was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) fraternity and he met his future wife Doris Pressman a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. After their wedding in Topeka, Kansas on May 8, 1951, the newlyweds went to the Panama Canal Zone where Arnold served as a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force and where their son was born.
Most of all Arnold was an unabashed and indiscriminate lover of all things Springfield and its people places and traditions. After returning to Springfield in 1953 Arnold and Doris resided in the Pasfield Place Apartments, where they made many lifelong friends, before building their home in Leland Grove where they lived their entire married life. Arnold was an unapologetic booster of Springfield and the downtown Springfield business district where his family owned furniture stores from the early 1900(s) until the 1970(s) as well as other commercial properties. Arnold was a serious conversationalist with a vast network of friends and acquaintances whom he would listen to and share stories about Springfield, its history and development and his family's commitment and contributions to Springfield. Any stranger that Arnold ever met would become his friend by the end of their meeting. He was particularly proud of Springfield and Downtown Springfield, Inc.'s recognition of his family and their presence in Springfield for over 100 years.
Arnold enjoyed dining whether from Manny's Deli in Chicago, Springfield chilli parlors, SteaknShake, the Sangamo Club, the Crab Cooker in Newport Beach and many other friendly dining establishments. He was a lover of pies and pastries and devoted habitue of Mell-O Cream Donuts for many years. In recent years he loved going from his office to Long Nine Junction next door where Emily never missed an opportunity to slip him a dessert. Arnold loved dining out with his friends and maintained a rather strict schedule for regular daily lunches and dinners that he shared with his friends. Arnold's schedule was so well known to his family and friends that you would know at which restaurant Arnold would be and whom he would be with depending on the day of the week, as those dates were considered by him to be "sacred appointments". Arnold's friendships were long lasting and treasured by all. Arnold was an avid reader and enjoyed regularly completing the New York Times crossword puzzle.
In addition to managing his family's businesses Arnold was a director of First Federal Savings and Loan where he developed lifelong friendships with the likes of John Chapin, Farrell Gay and others. He was a past president of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and a devoted member and past president of the Sangamo Club where he dined regularly until earlier this year. He maintained a close relationship with Temple Israel, co-founded by his father Harry and others, and was particularly fond of its Rabbi Emeritus Barry Marks.
Arnold's friendships were vast and varied and included both the young and old. His most trusted advisors and confidantes in recent years were Larry Stocker and Mary Stockus Roach, whom he loved and with whom he had great and endearing friendships. Arnold and Mary cherished their many years of great and enduring friendship, and he and Doris thought of Mary as a member of their family. Mary's devotion to them was greatly appreciated by Arnold's children and grandchildren. Arnold will be missed by his neighbors and their children and extended families some of with whom he had maintained decades old relationships with even after they moved of the neighborhood and that were maintained right up to the present, even after moving of the neighborhood. Arnold was well cared for by a staff of devoted caretakers, including Danielle, Bessie, Chastity, Dawn and Nicole, whose friendships were all too brief. Their kindness and affection for Arnold did not go unnoticed.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, Springfield. Graveside services at Oak Ridge Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Social distancing and masks are required. Friends are invited to view the service at 12:30 pm virtually by logging into Facebook and visiting the Bisch and Son Funeral Home Facebook page.
Donations may be made in Arnold's memory to Temple Israel, the Animal Protective League of Springfield or the Central Illinois Food Bank.
