1/1
Arthur A. Kunz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur A. Kunz, Jr. 1946 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Arthur Albert Kunz, Jr., age 74, died peacefully at home on November 19, 2020. He was born on February 28, 1946 in Springfield Illinois, the son of Arthur Albert Kunz, Sr. and Margaret (Lesko) Kunz.
Art grew up on Springfield's North End and graduated from Griffin High School in 1964. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers union and a lifelong Democrat. He was also a member of the Riviera Club, where he enjoyed bank lining on the Sangamon River for catfish, feeding and watching birds, and playing with his dog, Lily. He was a passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs. Art loved spending time with family and friends, especially during the holiday season, where strains of Christmas music could be heard throughout the house just after Halloween.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Debra Kunz; his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and Catherine Kunz of Kitty Hawk, NC; son and daughter-in-law, James and Bethany Kunz of Columbia, MO; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Michael Pogioli of Pekin, IL; and grandchildren, Evan, Carter, Emiley, Katie, and Anthony Pogioli, Finlay, Eli, Deanie, and Teddy Kunz, and Maya and Jake Kunz.
He is also survived by his brothers, Raymond (Carol) Kunz of Valencia, CA, Frank (Glenda) Kunz of Springfield, Jeffery (Janice) Kunz of Chatham, John (Susan) Kunz of Springfield; a sister, Diane (David, deceased) Johnson of Middletown; and his best friend and honorary brother, Rusty (Wanda) Kunz of Springfield, IL.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gregory; and his son, Andrew Gardner. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be sent to Friends of Sangamon Valley, P.O. Box 13352, Springfield, IL 62791 or the Illinois Audubon Society (Adams Wildlife Sanctuary), P.O. Box 2547, Springfield, IL 62708.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved