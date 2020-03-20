|
Arthur Galbreath Jr. 1946 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Arthur Galbreath Jr. 73, departed this life on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
Arthur Galbreath Jr. was born September 25, 1946 to Arthur Galbreath Sr and Gertrude Bruner.
Viewing ONLY Tuesday March 24, 2020
2:00pm-7:00pm
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel
1520 East Washington Street
Springfield,IL 62703
INTERMENT
Wednesday March 25, 2020
Camp Butler National Cemetery
10:00AM
MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT LATER DATE
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020