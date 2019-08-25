|
|
Arthur "Art" Richard Santini 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Arthur "Art" Richard Santini, 95, of Springfield, died at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Regency Nursing Home.
Art was born on August 25, 1923, in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Lucia Piscacelli Santini. He married Pauline Milkovich on August 2, 1947, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Springfield.
Art proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a decorated veteran earning three bronze stars for campaigns in the Philippines. During his time in WWII, he also helped build three churches. Art was self-employed as a salesman and was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. In his younger years, he enjoyed shotgun hunting. Art also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, going dancing with Pauline, vegetable gardening and was an accomplished accordion player.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Americo, Richard, Leo, Nicholas, Ricardo and Carmen Santini; and four sisters, Antoinette "Toni" Vespa, Irene Baietto, Mickelaine Kusturin and Flaviette Fulgenzi.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Pauline Santini of Springfield; daughters, Janis Santini of Chatham and Lyn (husband, Howard) Ordner of Sigel, IL; grandchildren, Lisa (husband, Brian) Garbe, and their children, Grant, Austin, and Ethan Garbe and Bret (wife, Stacy) Ordner, and their children, LaKaylee (husband, Alec) Dutko, Joshua and Kyle Ordner; sister, Mary Ann Frasco of Loami; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with military honors by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
The family of Arthur "Art" Richard Santini is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019