Arthur W. Brooks, Jr. 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Arthur W. Brooks, Jr., 81 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his brother's home in Belvidere, IL. He was born May 9, 1938 in Springfield, the son of Arthur W. and Edna Fields Brooks, Sr.
His parents and stepfather, Anthony Renella, preceded him in death.
He is survived by one sister, Evon Habel of Roselle, IL; one brother, Ronald (Barbara) Brooks of Belvidere; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arthur graduated from Tri-City High School and during this time, was selected to visit the White House and meet President Truman and his administration. He entered the US Army in 1961 and served during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of American Legion Post 32, the IL Sheriffs' Association, and was a Democratic Precinct Committeeman. He was very active in the Democratic Party Politics. He attended the inauguration of President Kennedy in 1961. He retired in 1991 after 35 years from the Illinois Department of Mental Health as the Payroll Timekeeping Manager and as a Walmart People Greeter in 2013 after fifteen years. Arthur was a member of the Buffalo Christian Church and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan.
Visitation: 2 – 4 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 4 pm, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, with Pastor Robert Twist officiating. Burial at 10 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery where Military Honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #32.
