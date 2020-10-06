Ashley A. Pryor 2020

Peoria, IL—Ashley A. Pryor, 28 years old of Peoria, passed away at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30.

She is survived by a brother Ryan Pryor of Naples Florida, a brother, Charles Hocq, of Springfield and Grandparents Bill and Becky Pryor of Springfield. Also survived by Aunt and Uncle Debi and Brett Cunningham and other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation was done at Schmidt and Haller Cremation Services of Peoria.

Private family service will be held at a later date.



