Ashley A. Pryor
1992 - 2020
Peoria, IL—Ashley A. Pryor, 28 years old of Peoria, passed away at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30.
She is survived by a brother Ryan Pryor of Naples Florida, a brother, Charles Hocq, of Springfield and Grandparents Bill and Becky Pryor of Springfield. Also survived by Aunt and Uncle Debi and Brett Cunningham and other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was done at Schmidt and Haller Cremation Services of Peoria.
Private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
October 6, 2020
I love you so much girl.
The world is so much darker without you in i.
Nicole Roberts
Friend
October 2, 2020
My dear old friend. May God meet you at the gates of heaven, bless you, and you are free of pain. You are loved by many. Xoxo
Ellie Keyes
Friend
