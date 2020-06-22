Astro Zy'Air-Vern Bloomfield
Springfield, IL - Astro Zy'Air-Vern Bloomfield, departed this life on Saturday June 20, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Professional Services are entrusted to Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.