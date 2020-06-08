Audrey Ellen Thorington
Audrey Ellen Thorington
Springfield, IL - Audrey Ellen Thorington, 70, passed away on June 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home. (217) 544-7461

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
