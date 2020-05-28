|
|
Audrey M. Winterbauer 1921 - 2020
Pontiac, IL—Audrey M. Winterbauer, 98, of Pontiac, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 5:40 p.m. at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac.
A private family service will be held at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Audrey was born September 22, 1921 in Morrisonville, IL to Henry F. and Agnes (Fitzgerald) Lentz. She married Philip F. Winterbauer on October 4, 1942, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, TX. He passed away December 6, 2012.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Fetgatter of Pontiac, IL, Carole Long of Chicago, IL, and Monica Griffith of Colorado Springs, Co; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip; one brother in infancy, Wilmer Robert Lentz; and daughter, Loretta "Lori" Smith.
Audrey was a graduate of Morrisonville High School and attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville. She graduated from Brown's Business College in Springfield, where she was a member of Alpha Iota Sorority. She was an Administrative Assistant in the Information Systems Department of the Illinois Secretary of State's Office when she retired in 1981. After her retirement, she volunteered at the Old State capitol and Dana Thomas House.
Audrey was a member of the Christ the King Church in Springfield, the Altar and Rosary Society, Retired State Employees Association, American Businesswomen's Association, and Central Illinois Word Processing Association. She was a Neighborhood Chairman in Lincoln and a Girl Scout Leader in both Lincoln and Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 29 to May 30, 2020