August A. Von Behren Sr.


1922 - 2020
August A. Von Behren Sr. Obituary
August A. Von Behren, Sr. 1922 - 2020
Springfield, IL—August A. Von Behren, Sr., 97, died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ill., the son of Alfred and Marie Beckman Von Behren. August married Anne Nadasdy on November 30, 1946. His parents, wife and son, August A. Jr., preceded him in death. Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen Murphy, and a son, Timothy of California, and granddaughter, Lauren of California. Several beloved brothers and sisters also survive.
August was a graduate of Cathedral Boys High School in 1940. Served in the U.S. Navy from September 1940 to November 1946. He was chief petty officer. Augie was a rate analyst at Fiat Allis, retiring in 1982. He was a member of Christ the King Parish for many years. Private graveside services will be held in May.
Cremation services were accorded by Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
