|
|
Austin Krager 2001 - 2019
Farmersville, IL—Austin Anthony Krager, age 18, of Farmersville, passed away of an auto accident on May 9, 8:39 pm at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville IL.
Austin was born January 26, 2001 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield the son of Mark and Jill Welsh Krager of Farmersville.
Austin was a member of the Senior Class of 2019 at Lincolnwood High School and had completed courses at CACC where he studied Auto Body Mechanics. He enjoyed Motocross, and Basketball.
Besides his parents, He is survived by his girlfriend Maycee Durbin of Stonington, his sisters, Skylar, Madison and Cassie Krager all of Farmersville, his grandparents, Jack and Sandy Welsh of Farmersville, and Larry and Debbie Krager of Harvel. Great grandmothers, Mary Krager and Lois King of Chatham survive him.
Services will be held at the Lincolnwood High School Gym in Raymond
on Tuesday, May 14 at 7pm, friends may call from 3 until the time of services.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.
Hough Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2019