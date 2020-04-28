|
Barb J. Devine 1950 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Barbara J. Devine (Yuskavich) passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home, with her family and one of her healthcare workers by her side.
Barb was born on April 26, 1950 in Springfield, the daughter of George and Catherine (Follis) Yuskavich.
Barb was a 1968 graduate of Lanphier High School. She retired from the State of IL in 2002. Barb enjoyed eating out and being social, musicals, attending productions at the Muni, all animals (but especially dachshunds) and rooting for the Fighting Illini. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, David Yuskavich; and a great-niece.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy (husband, John) Plough of Springfield; two nephews, Jason Plough of Godfrey, IL and David (Lisa) Plough of Glen Carbon, IL; and several cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside ceremonies will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or the , 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020