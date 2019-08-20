|
|
Barbara A. Buhrmann (nee Barb Allen) 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Ann Buhrmann (nee Barb Allen), age 72, of Springfield, Illinois passed away on August 14,, 2019 at Country Lane Memory Care and Assisted Living in Riverton, Illinois.
Barb was born on February 19, 1947 to Ralph and Alice Kates Hall in Carlinville, Illinois. She graduated from Carlinville High School in 1965 and also earned an associate of arts degree from Lincoln Land Community College.
Barb was employed by various organizations over the years, including the State of Illinois, the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, and Prevention First.
Barb was a passionate crafter. She was a proud member of the Christ the King Catholic Church craft club and was also a member for several years of the Rudolph's Express craft group.
Barb was preceded in death by her mother and father, step father Fred Freytag, brother William Hall, nephew Steven Wilson, and grandson Zachary Bickett.
Barbara is survived by her husband Jeff Buhrmann, step daughter Amy (Bob) Bickett, brothers Edward (Eva) Hall, John Hall and Jim (fiancé Carla Smith) Freytag, sister Bonnie (Lenard) Wilson, uncle Robert (Audrey) Kates, aunts Dorothy (Marvin) Hillibrand and Dorothy Kates, grandchildren Seth and Payton Bickett, nieces Jessica (Ashish) Chopra, Jenna (Kirk) Walker, and Pamela Webber, and several cousins, nieces, great nieces, and great nephews.
Barbara will be afforded the rite of cremation. Staab Funeral Home, 1109 S. 5th Street, Springfield, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.staabfuneralhomes.com for arrangement details.
Memorial Gathering: 2 – 5 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home, 1109 S. 5th Street, Springfield, Illinois.
Memorial Service: 4:30 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Reverend Ron Moorman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prevention First, 2800 Montvale Drive, Springfield, Illinois 62704.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019