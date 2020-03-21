The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Barbara "Barb" A. Dirksen 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Barbara "Barb" A. Dirksen, 84, of Springfield, died at 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family and her furbabies.
Barb was born July 11, 1935, in Divernon, the daughter of Anthony "Tony" J. and Helen Zimmerli Rimkus. She married Marshall Michael Dirksen on May 17, 1958, in Springfield; he preceded her in death on April 2, 2004.
Barb was employed as a Marketing Hostess for 30 years at Franklin Life Insurance. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Willing Circle of the King's Daughters Organization, Capital Chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA), and the Lithuanian American Club. She was also a Poll Judge for 15 years.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John (wife, Charlene) Rimkus.
She is survived by her children, Michael (wife, Linda) Dirksen, Michelle Dirksen, and Lisa Dirksen, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Alicia and Michael (wife, Abbey) Dirksen; great-grandchildren, Dakota and Clint Dirksen; several nieces and nephews; and her very special companion, Beau.
Private family ceremonies were held.
A Celebration of Life will be held in July at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Home Services/Hospice, Attn: Pat Lowe, 701 N. First St., Springfield, IL 62718; Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702; or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut, Springfield, IL 62704.
The family of Barbara "Barb" A. Dirksen is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
