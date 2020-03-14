Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Mifflin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Mifflin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Mifflin Obituary
Barbara A. Mifflin 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Barbara A. Mifflin, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Villas of Holly Brook - Springfield. She was born on March 27, 1929, in Springfield, to Paul and Roselyn (Beam) Prater and they preceded her in death. She married John A. Mifflin on April 14, 1949, and he survives.
Also surviving are three sons: Steven Mifflin of Gilbert, AZ, Mark (Marcia) Mifflin of Springfield, and David (Shaun) Mifflin of Jacksonville; one daughter, Lisa (Randy) White of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lynn Chandler of Indianapolis, IN.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Caroline Mifflin.
Barbara was a resident of Springfield most of her life and graduated from Springfield High School. She was a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker for her family and was the Vice-President of Mifflin Construction Company.
Visitation: 4:30 - 6:30 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Cremation rites will follow per Barbara's wishes.
Memorial Service: 10 AM, March 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Springfield First United Methodist Church.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -