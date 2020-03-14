|
|
Barbara A. Mifflin 1929 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Barbara A. Mifflin, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Villas of Holly Brook - Springfield. She was born on March 27, 1929, in Springfield, to Paul and Roselyn (Beam) Prater and they preceded her in death. She married John A. Mifflin on April 14, 1949, and he survives.
Also surviving are three sons: Steven Mifflin of Gilbert, AZ, Mark (Marcia) Mifflin of Springfield, and David (Shaun) Mifflin of Jacksonville; one daughter, Lisa (Randy) White of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Lynn Chandler of Indianapolis, IN.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; and one granddaughter, Caroline Mifflin.
Barbara was a resident of Springfield most of her life and graduated from Springfield High School. She was a member of Springfield First United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker for her family and was the Vice-President of Mifflin Construction Company.
Visitation: 4:30 - 6:30 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Cremation rites will follow per Barbara's wishes.
Memorial Service: 10 AM, March 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to or Springfield First United Methodist Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020