Barbara Ann Byerline 1941 - 2020
Caneyville, KY—Barbara passed away Friday, (January 17, 2020). She was born on July 6, 1941 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of the late Marvin and Ida Young Cravens. She was a retired nurse. She is survived by three sons, Kevin Byerline of Morgantown, KY, Dale Byerline (Donna) of Leitchfield, KY, and Todd Byerline (Tina) of Sherman IL; a daughter, Joleen Watson (Rory) of Warrensburg, MO; a daughter in law Brenda Byerline of Bowling Green, KY; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two special foster children, David Holmes and Robbie Thompson. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Wayne Byerline; her second husband, Don Jones; a son, John Byerline; two brothers, G.W." and "J.L." Cravens; and two sisters, Norma Mangold and Mary Alice Kiper. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, (January 20, 2020) at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020