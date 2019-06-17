|
|
Barbara Ann Hansen 1951 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Ann (Poole) Hansen, 67, born in Springfield on December 2, 1951, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 16, 2019 after a brief struggle with ALS.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest G. Poole and Patricia A. (Sassenberger) Poole and her maternal grandmother Maude (Judy) Poole, who helped raise her after her parents passed away at a young age. She is survived by her husband Marvin C. Hansen, her twin sister Brenda (Poole) Capranica, brother Stephen J. Poole, her son Jason Race (Christina), her daughter Lindsay (Race) Tranquilli, her grandchildren Evan, Anna, and Colin Race and Nicholas and Olivia Tranquilli, her stepdaughter Sarah (Hansen) VanDenBossche (Matt), step grandchildren Levi, Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle, Benjamin, Frank, two step great grandchildren Eli and Hayden, and her aunt, Freida Herring.
Barbara attended St. Aloysius grade school, Ursuline Academy, and Springfield College in Illinois.
She had a long career with the Federal Government, and retired from the US District Courts in July 2011.
Barb enjoyed spending time with the family, especially playing board games with her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and traveling. After retiring, she started her own handbag business, called Grandma Judy's, named after her beloved Grandma Judy, who taught her how to sew. She also enjoyed renovating and decorating vacation homes in Anna Maria Island, FL with her husband Marvin. They were members of Harvey Memorial Church in Bradenton Beach.
Services are under the direction of Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen, Springfield, where visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the ALS Association.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 18 to June 19, 2019