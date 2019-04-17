Barbara Ann Hartman 1942 - 2019

Springfield , IL—Barbara Ann Hartman, 76, died on April 16, 2019 from Multiple Myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow, after fighting the disease for over 10 years. She was born on October 4, 1942 in Jackson, MI, to Dr. Paul T. and Phyllis Runge Hartman. She is survived by her second husband, James E. Melville, whom she married in 1986.

In addition to Jim Melville, she is survived by her brothers, Dr. Donald P. Hartman (Jean) of Petersburg, IL and Dr. Bruce W. Hartman (Martha) of Celebration, FL; nephews, Dr. Matthew C. Hartman (Leslie) of Richmond, VA and Zachary T. Hartman (Kyara) of Seattle, WA; nieces, Elizabeth A. Hartman of Chatham, IL and Margaret M. Boehmer (Jeff) of Laurel, MD. She is also survived by great-nephews, Callan A. and Thatcher P. Hartman and great-niece, Ellery J. Hartman, all of Richmond, VA; great-nieces, Madeline and Abigal Boehmer of Laurel, MD; and great-nephew, Griffin J. Hartman of Seattle, WA. In addition, she is survived by step-daughter, Bonnie J. Melville (Dan TerLouw) Bloomington, MN and two grandchildren, Christopher J.T. and Jamie J.T. Melville, also of Bloomington, MN.

Barbara graduated from DePauw University and received her M.S. and PhD degrees from Indiana University. She taught high school in Palatine, IL, and then college at Western IL University in Macomb, IL and at Sangamon State University (now UIS) in Springfield, IL in the Human Development counseling program. Under her leadership this program obtained professional accreditation. Barbara was also instrumental in the development of a women's study program.

After taking early retirement in 1993, Jim encouraged her to indulge her passion for international travel, which she did enthusiastically. Barbara visited over 90 countries. Her myeloma became active in 2008, and she was still able to lead an active life, including traveling internationally, until the disease slowed her down in 2018.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a Memorial Ceremony to celebrate her life at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Laurel Methodist Church, 631 South Grand Avenue, Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the International Myeloma Fund, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, or the Kumler Food Pantry, 303 North Grand Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019