Barbara Ann Madison-Johnson 1928 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Ann Madison–Johnson, 91, of Springfield died on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 6:44 p.m. at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 13, 1928 in Jacksonville, IL, the daughter of Walter Thomas and Lucille Wilson Thomas.
As a dedicated member of Union Baptist Church since 1949, Barbara was a member of the Annie L. Wilson Circle and the trustees' wives. Additionally, she contributed countless homemade meals to the St. John's Breadline.
Barbara married McClinton Madison in 1949 in Jacksonville, IL. Mrs. Madison-Johnson was the owner and operator of Madison Beauty Salon and Madison Boutique which served the Springfield Southeast community for a period of 61 years. As an active member of the cosmetology field, she received numerous certificates for her hair styling techniques, fashion and continuing education. During her impressive life, Barbara demonstrated her unwavering dedication to the welfare of others, earning the respect and affection of people of all generations.
Preceding her in death was her husband; McClinton Madison, mother, Lucille Thomas-Landis, and father, Walter Thomas, a son, Clinton Ray, a daughter, Gloria J. Jordan, and a second husband, Curtis L. Johnson.
Surviving are her three sons and one daughter; Ronald L. Madison (Linda) of Chicago, IL, Lillian M. Madison of Alexandria, LA, Clinton E. Madison of Springfield, IL, Carl E. Madison (Mia) of Canton, OH, 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and brothers Larry Landis (Bernadette) and David Landis both of Springfield, IL, along with several nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Viewing Only: Thursday, January 2, 2020, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe, Springfield,IL 62703, 5:00pm-7:00pm.
Funeral Services: Friday, January 3, 2020, Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield,IL 62703
Pastor T. Ray McJunkins, Officiating.
Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am, Service: 11:00am-12:00pm
Interment: Camp Butler National Cemetery, 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019