Barbara Arlene Hanney 1937 - 2019
North Fort Myers, FL—Barbara Arlene Hanney, 82, passed away unexpectedly at her home in N. Fort Myers, on June 16, 2019.
Barb was born April 18, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Edmund and Helen Mech. She married William Hanney on April 22, 1956. Barb and Bill moved to Springfield in 1963. Barb worked for the State of Illinois for 30 years before retiring in 2002. Bill and Barb moved to Florida full-time in 2014.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; sons, Bill Hanney and Tom (Andrea) Hanney; daughters, Lori (Don) Radtke, Cheri (Marty) Luchtefeld and Kim (Scott) Clark; sister-in-law, Kathy (Byron) Thoren, sister, Nancy Bengston, 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 nephews.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Upperman.
A celebration of life will be held this fall in N. Fort Myers, FL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 29 to June 30, 2019