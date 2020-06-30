Barbara Elizabeth (Kuhnline) Rawe
Barbara Elizabeth (Kuhnline) Rawe
Greenfield, IL - Barbara Elizabeth (Kuhnline) Rawe, 101, passed on Monday, June 29, 2020 Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
604 Walnut St.
Greenfield, IL 62044
(217) 368-2202
