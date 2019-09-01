|
Barbara J. Castleman 1925 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Barbara Jane Castleman, 93, of Pawnee, Illinois, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home in Pawnee. Barbara was born Sept. 22, 1925, at home in White Oak, the daughter of Paul J. and Anna P. Cop Gregurich. She married Earl R. Castleman on Aug. 2, 1942, in St. Charles, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Earl, in 1959; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Barbara's family will meet friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee with Pastor Kevin Castleman officiating. Burial will be at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Barbara Castleman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019