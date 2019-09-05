Home

Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
Barbara Steele
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alexius Catholic Church
Beardstown, IL
Barbara J. Steele


1932 - 2019
Barbara J. Steele Obituary
Barbara J. Steele 1932 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara J. Steele, 87, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 20, 1932, to Orrin and Thelma (Gray) Rebman. She married Norman Steele on August 22, 1950, in Beardstown. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman; and son, Timothy.
Barbara was the jewelry manager for K-Mart for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family, listening to country music and attending concerts.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Fred) McAllister and Lisa (Michael) Gilpin; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol, Donald and Susan; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 - 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown, with Reverend Wayne Stock officiating. Burial will be in St. Alexius Cemetery, Beardstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic School or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
