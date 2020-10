Barbara J. Thompson 1943 - 2020Taylorville, IL—Barbara J. Thompson, 77, of Taylorville, formerly of Springfield died at 4:11 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born January 20, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Roy G. and Gertrude (Stefanski) Thompson.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leonard E. and sister, Hyacinth Thompson.She was a former member of Christ the King Church.Barbara retired after 39 years of service from the Social Security Administration where she was a chief mail clerk.Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Reverend Peter Chineke officiating.Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.CDC Protocol shall be followed.Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com ©2020 All Content Obituary Systems