Barbara J. Thompson 1943 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Barbara J. Thompson, 77, of Taylorville, formerly of Springfield died at 4:11 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born January 20, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Roy G. and Gertrude (Stefanski) Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leonard E. and sister, Hyacinth Thompson.
She was a former member of Christ the King Church.
Barbara retired after 39 years of service from the Social Security Administration where she was a chief mail clerk.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Reverend Peter Chineke officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
