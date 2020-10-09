1/
Barbara J. Thompson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara J. Thompson 1943 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Barbara J. Thompson, 77, of Taylorville, formerly of Springfield died at 4:11 am, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Taylorville Care Center. She was born January 20, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Roy G. and Gertrude (Stefanski) Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leonard E. and sister, Hyacinth Thompson.
She was a former member of Christ the King Church.
Barbara retired after 39 years of service from the Social Security Administration where she was a chief mail clerk.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Reverend Peter Chineke officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved