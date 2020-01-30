|
|
Barbara "Barb" Jagodzinski 1957 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Barbara "Barb" Jagodzinski, 62, of Riverton, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1957, in LaSalle, to John and Margaret (Gibney) Stoetzel and they preceded her in death. She married Ron Jagodzinski on October 13, 1979 and he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Megan Jagodzinski of Lawrenceville and Melissa Jagodzinski of Sherman; one son, Matthew Jagodzinski of Batesville, AK; six sisters, Nancy (Daniel) Knox, of Golden Valley, MN, Mary Bowie of Oglesby, Dr. Margaret Judge of Spring Valley, Jean Pfalzgraf of Arlington Heights, Lori (Robert Vaseleski) Stoetzel of Plymouth, MN and Pat (Sam) Tibbetts of Maine; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barb was a resident of Riverton most of her life. She belonged to St. James Catholic Church in Riverton where she enjoyed to volunteer. She was a member of Ladies Auxiliary at Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3914 in Riverton. Barb loved watching her Chicago Cubs play whenever she could. She worked at Tri-City Elementary School as an Administrative Assistant for 20 years.
Visitation: 2 – 5 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman with a prayer service at 2 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am, Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Riverton with Reverend Raphael Paul DeMoreno officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020