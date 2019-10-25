|
|
Barbara Jane "Barb" Bickhaus 1949 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Jane "Barb" Bickhaus, 70, of Springfield, and formerly of Chatham, passed away on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Heritage Health. She was born on January 2, 1949 in Kankakee to Robert Burling and Ione Rosendahl.
Barbara is survived by three sons: Jeff Bickhaus of Valrico, Florida, Joseph (companion Jill Tavine) Bickhaus of Springfield and Jacob Bickhaus of Glenarm, six grandchildren: Tanner, Mekenzie, John, Jordan, Jaxton and Jacob "Bear," one honorary grandson Drake, one nephew Jon, one niece Jennifer, four great nieces: Anna, Abbey, Gabby and Lauren and one great nephew Anthony. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Jodi Tvrz.
Barb owned and operated All Seasons Floral and Gifts in Chatham and was a florist for over twenty years. She enjoyed driving a bus for the Chatham School District and she had many great times hanging out with her Chatham "sisters." Barb adored her beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 Koke Mill Road, with burial to follow at Chatham Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Church by Waters Edge, 109 West Mulberry Street, Chatham, IL. 62629 and please visit the online "Life Remember Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019