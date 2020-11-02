Barbara Jean Darling 1933 - 2020
Edinburg, IL—Barbara Jean Darling, 86, of Edinburg, IL passed away at 11:05 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center Springfield, IL.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in the Harmony Cemetery.
Barbara was born on November 27, 1933 in Casey, IL. The daughter of Charles and Lydia (Underwood) Carpenter. She married Lloyd E. Darling Sr. on August 1, 1953 and he preceded her in October of 2012. She is survived by her son Lloyd (Terry) Darling Jr.; daughter, Sharon Van Meter; five grandchildren, Amanda Bly, Jeffrey Van Meter, Ronald Bailey, Stacey Conner and Jodie Bruce; six great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Van Meter Jr., Lydia Bly, Wyatt Conner, Bailey Conner and Tyson and Dillion Bruce; and brother, Jim Carpenter. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Charles and Harold Carpenter.
Barbara was the Supervisor of the Proof Department for National City Bank in Springfield for 43 years.
Memorials may be made to APL (Animal Protective League) Springfield, IL. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com