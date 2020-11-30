1/1
Barbara Jean Langley
Barbara Jean Langley 1952 - 2020
Cantrall, IL—Barbara Jean Langley, 68, of Cantrall, passed away at 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Barbara was born September 30, 1952, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Billy Lee and Dorothy Evelyn Kelly Walters. She married James Roy Langley, Jr. on September 5, 1972, in Springfield, IL.
Barbara graduated from the Springfield School of Practical Nursing in 1971. She was employed as an LPN in the St. John's Hospital pediatric department. In 1981, Barbara began working at the King's Daughters Home until it closed in 2006. She enjoyed gardening and birdwatching.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Gary W. Walters and Deborah S. Murray; and sisters-in-law, Robyn Walters and Debbie Walters.
Barbara is survived by her husband, James of Cantrall; daughters, Heather and Angela Langley, both of Cantrall; siblings, Trudy Burris of Odessa, TX, Roy Walters of Weaubleau, MO, Billy (Brenda) Walters, Jr. of Springfield, and Kevin Walters of Springfield; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many beloved pets.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
A private family burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery and a celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 222718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
