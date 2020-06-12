Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Jean Morell

Hillsboro, IL - Barbara Jean Morell, 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12:56 p.m. at her residence. Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home in Hillsboro, IL, is in charge of arrangements.



