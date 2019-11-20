Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Barbara Smith
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edwards Street
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
1440 East Edwards Street
Springfield, IL
Barbara Jean Smith


1938 - 2019
Barbara Jean Smith Obituary
Barbara Jean Smith 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Jean Smith, 80, departed this life on November 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 6, 1938 in Monticello, Arkansas, the daughter of Robert "Bob" Wells and Johnnie Mae Lee.
Funeral Services Saturday, November 23, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1440 East Edwards Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am. Service: 11:00am-12:00pm
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
