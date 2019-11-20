|
|
Barbara Jean Smith 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Jean Smith, 80, departed this life on November 14, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 6, 1938 in Monticello, Arkansas, the daughter of Robert "Bob" Wells and Johnnie Mae Lee.
Funeral Services Saturday, November 23, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1440 East Edwards Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10:00am-11:00am. Service: 11:00am-12:00pm
Interment will be private.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019