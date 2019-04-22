|
|
Barbara Jean White 1940 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Barbara Jean White, 79, of Carlinville, IL formerly of Springfield died at 2:10 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Carlinville Rehab. She was born April 5, 1940 in Springfield to R.V. and Marcella (Hinds) Lael. She married Lynn E. White on June 29, 1957. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2016.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth (Pam) White of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Debra (Patrick) Wilkin of Girard and Phyllis (Greg) Spencer of Big Timber, MT; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother, John (Diane) Lael of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation: 10-11 am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, where her husband, Lynn will be buried at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019