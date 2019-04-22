Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean White


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Jean White Obituary
Barbara Jean White 1940 - 2019
Carlinville, IL—Barbara Jean White, 79, of Carlinville, IL formerly of Springfield died at 2:10 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Carlinville Rehab. She was born April 5, 1940 in Springfield to R.V. and Marcella (Hinds) Lael. She married Lynn E. White on June 29, 1957. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2016.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth (Pam) White of Dallas, TX; two daughters, Debra (Patrick) Wilkin of Girard and Phyllis (Greg) Spencer of Big Timber, MT; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother, John (Diane) Lael of Springfield and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation: 10-11 am Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, where her husband, Lynn will be buried at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now