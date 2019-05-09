Home

St. Louis, MO—Barbara Kuizin, 94, of St. Louis, MO, formerly of Chicago and Springfield died on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Aperion Hidden Lake in St. Louis. She was born on November 29, 1924 in Auburn, IL to Victor and Rosalia (Yuscienne) Kuizin.
Surviving are eight nieces and nephews and eighteen great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Stanley and Victor Kuizin and two sisters, Matilda Ashbaugh and Bernice Cross.
Barbara retired from Loyola University in Chicago after 27 years. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed Illini basketball.
Visitation: 10 - 11 am Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, Springfield, IL.
Funeral Mass: 11 am, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at St. Agnes Church with Reverend Robert Jallas officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019
