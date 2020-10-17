Barbara L. Dierstein 1938 - 2020
St. Louis, MO—Barbara L. Dierstein, 82 of St. Louis passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Mill Creek in Springfield, IL.
She was born June 23, 1938 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Lothar and Emma Warner Dierstein.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Louis.
Barbara was a fun loving and generous person who will be missed.
Surviving are one sister, Emily Fuller of Chatham.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 50 people will be allowed and masks are required in the building.
Visitation will be from 2pm till 3:30pm on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon. Graveside services will be at 11am, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at St. Trinity Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Attn: Springfield Office, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave #800, Chicago, IL 60631.
Condolences may be left online at bramleyfh.com