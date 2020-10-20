Barbara M. Mehlenbeck 1930 - 2020
Port St. Lucie, FL—Barbara M. "Barb" Mehlenbeck, a longtime resident of Springfield who had been living in Florida since 2019, died peacefully in Port Saint Lucie, FL on October 15, 2020.
Barb was born February 28, 1930 in Arrowsmith, IL, the daughter of Charles and Grace Bunn. Barb was the youngest of five children, all of whom preceded her in death. She married William "Bill" Mehlenbeck on June 5, 1970 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield where she was "given away" by her good friend, Senator W. Russell Arrington. Bill and Barb were married until his death on March 31, 2007.
She graduated from Springfield High School in 1948. She worked as a secretary in the Sangamon County State's Attorney Office; Secretary to the Hodge Investigation at the request of the Budgetary Commission; and in 1957 became Secretary for the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Barb was for many years a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Elks Lodge #158. She was an avid golfer. She took great pride in the fact that she had scored two hole in ones. One at hole #8 at Edgewood Golf Club in Auburn, IL in 1989 and at hole #5 at the Rail in Sherman, IL in 1990. Prior to relocating to Florida, she served on the board of Washington Place Association.
In addition to her husband Bill, preceding her in death are two of her stepsons, William B. (Caroline) Mehlenbeck of Peoria and Michael D. Mehlenbeck of Riverton. Her remaining surviving stepson, James O. (Patricia) Mehlenbeck, resides in Port Saint Lucie, FL. Grandchildren are Tara Mehlenbeck to William, William "Boomer" Mehlenbeck and Jami Brownlee to Michael, and Alexandra Forrester to James.
Visitation: 1:00-2:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor's choice, although Barb suggested gifts be made to Animal Shelters as she was a lover of animals.
