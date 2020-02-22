|
Barbara McDonald 1931 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Barbara J. McDonald, 88 of Chatham, passed away on February 19th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born February 24, 1931 in Hammond, IN to Francis Raymond & Goldie Hawk. She married Lloyd Eugene McDonald on November 29, 1951 & he preceded her in death on October 7, 2017. Also preceding her in death was her eldest son Timothy Eugene McDonald on May 17, 1998. Survivors include sons Neil (Mary Lynn) McDonald & Randy (Nancy) McDonald; daughters Deanna (Jefferson) Moseley & Susan Landry; daughter- in- law Sharon McDonald (Timothy); 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and niece Carrie Pillischafske.
Barbara worked as a secretary most of her life. She loved the Lord, and her Southern View church /family. Barbara's greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She blessed her family with life- long lessons in love, forgiveness, patience, humor, wisdom, tenderness, honesty, humility, integrity, joy, confidence, peace…Barbara inspired. Although she had a large family, she made everyone feel special.
Visitation: 4-7 pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 - Southern View Chapel – Springfield
Funeral: 11 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - Southern View Chapel
Private family interment immediately following funeral.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Southern View Chapel - Springfield, IL
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020