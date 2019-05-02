Barbara Michol Homa 1941 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Barbara Michol Homa, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at her home.

Barb was born on August 21, 1941, in Springfield, the daughter of Maxwell and Anna E. Walsh Hatten. She married Andrew D. Homa on February 4, 1961 at St. Joseph's Church in Springfield.

Barb attended Lanphier High School and earned her associate degree of nursing from Lincoln Land Community College in 1979. She was employed with St. John's Hospital as a nurse for 25 years until her retirement in 2004. She influenced many of her family members to become nurses as well and was one of the first helicopter flight nurses at St. John's Hospital. Barb was a member of St. Agnes Church and the Junior Women's Club. She was a reenactor at New Salem, was active in the Springfield Muni Opera, where she served on the board of directors, the Springfield Ballet Company, and directed some shows at Blessed Sacrament School. She was also a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader in her younger years. Barb loved working with home health patients, cooking and passing down family recipes to other family members, and participating in local theater.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sibling, Kathleen Hatten.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew D. Homa of Springfield; sons, Drew (Mano) Homa-Stephens of Daly City, CA and Steve (Dawn) Homa of Chatham; daughters, Beth (significant other, Curt Koopman) Pallante of Divernon and Missy (Kevin) Cartwright of Springfield; grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Blevins, Zach Pallante, Caleb Cartwright, Lucas Homa, Josh Cartwright, and Noah Cartwright; and one great-grandchild, Carter Blevins.

Visitation and Eulogy: Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Eulogies from family will follow starting at 10:30 a.m.

Graveside Ceremony: 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Hospice, 800 E. Carpenter, Springfield, IL 62769 or the - Greater Illinois Chapter, 2309 W. White Oaks Dr., Suite E, Springfield, IL 62704.

