|
|
Barbara Mulcahy Wagner 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Barbara Mulcahy Wagner, 77, of Springfield, died May 2, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
She was born January 30, 1943 to John and Helen (Kilhoffer) Mulcahy in Springfield, IL. She married Mark W. Wagner on June 25, 1966, at Church of the Little Flower in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Jake Elston.
Barbara graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and attended SIU at Carbondale, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Social Sorority. She graduated from Sangamon State University with a degree in secondary education and was a teacher for Springfield School District #186 for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; four children, Karrie (Brian) Harris of Imperial, MO, Brett Wagner of Henderson, NV, Heather (Dan) Grund of Geneva, IL, and Tara (Jack) Elston of Springfield, IL; ten grandchildren, Courtney, Connor, and Clayton Harris, Ashley (Kevin) Bowman, Emma, Cole, Luke, and Paige Grund, and Hannah and Luke Elston; and one great-grandchild, Ryleigh Boulanger.
Barbara was a member of the National Education Association, Illinois Education Association, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Illini Country Club, Sangamo Club and St. Agnes Catholic Church.
She enjoyed spending her time with family and grandchildren, traveling, gardening, shopping, and golfing with her husband and friends. Barbara was a dedicated teacher and loved working with children and young adults.
A private family ceremony will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum with Rev. Daniel Bergbower officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Agnes Parish, 245 North Amos Ave., Springfield, IL 62702 or SPARC Kamp Kaleidoscope, 232 Bruns Lane, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020