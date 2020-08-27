1/1
Barbara Retzloff
1935 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Barbara 'Bobbi' Lucille Jett Retzloff, age 85 of Taylorville, IL, passed away on August 12th, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Robert, of Taylorville, IL, her daughters, Gaye Lyons of Springfield, IL and Linda (Michael) Taylor of Galveston In., and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was born to the late Beulah and Origen Jett on July 15th 1935. Preceding her in death were husband William A. Retzloff in 1988, and sisters Mary Polite, and Carolyn Wilson in 2012, and 2020, respectively. She was a member of Real Life Church for many years and worked in the church nursery. She was also the president of the church's over 55 group for many years. She drove the school bus for Rochester Schools and worked at the Springfield Clinic as a greeter. She enjoyed puzzles, baking and being with her church friends.
Barbara was a devoted mother, friend, and Christian, and a truly kind and gentle soul. She will be missed greatly by all of her many friends and family.
A memorial service is scheduled for August 31st, at 2pm at Real Life church in Springfield, IL. Pastor Clint Cook will officiate. Burial will be at Camp Butler Cemetery.
Wilson Park Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street in Rochester is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Real Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Park Funeral Home
200 E Main
Rochester, IL 62563
(217) 498-7161
