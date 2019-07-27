|
Barbara Rose Treece 1920 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Rose Treece, 98, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
She was born August 2, 1920, to Lewis and Mae Biesenthal. She married Harold Lee Treece on November 23, 1944, at New Salem United Methodist Church. He passed away December 10, 1977. She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, William Lee, born October 4, 1945; grandson, Eric Michael Binion and brother, John Biesenthal.
Barbara graduated from Springfield High School. For years, she assisted her husband on their farm and then worked outside the home until the age of 86.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Virginia Woodrum (Wayne); children, John Treece; Carolyn Renton (Binion) and Marilyn Kunard; grandchildren, Scott Binion, John and Lauren Treece; and great-grandchildren, Tyson and Taylor Binion.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home with Pastor Donn Stephens officiating. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to or .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 28 to July 29, 2019