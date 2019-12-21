|
Barbara Sue Kern 1941 - 2019
Petersburg, IL—
Barbara Kern, age 78, of Petersburg, died at 2:29 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born October 24, 1941 in Menard County, one of nine children of Noah and Irma (Lucht) Kern.
Barb attended No. 8 Grade School, Rock Creek Grade School, and graduated from Petersburg Harris High School in 1959. She also graduated from Modernistic School of Beauty Culture in Springfield both as a Beautician and a teacher of beauty culture. She operated a beauty salon in Springfield for many years.
She was an excellent cook and loved working with her flowers. Barb attended Westside Christian Church.
Barb was preceded in death by three brothers, George Lucht Kern, William L. (Carroll) Kern, Kenneth E. Kern; and three sisters, Mary L. Mohler, Lois J. Fox, and Sharon J. McIntire.
Barb is survived by two sisters, Vera Jane Howell of LaVerne, CA and Judith (Jim) Kern of Petersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until time of funeral services at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens with Pastor Kevin Curry officiating. Burial will be held at Salisbury Cemetery.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019