Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Barbara Jones-Fair
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones-Fair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara W. Jones-Fair


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara W. Jones-Fair Obituary
Barbara W. Jones-Fair 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Fair, 71, was called to her reward in glory on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Barbara was born August 5, 1947 in Yazoo City, MS to the parents of Hattie Lee Hollingsworth & William Few.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 East Kansas Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Silas Johnson.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel at 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 3 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now