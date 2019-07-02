|
|
Barbara W. Jones-Fair 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barbara Fair, 71, was called to her reward in glory on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL. Barbara was born August 5, 1947 in Yazoo City, MS to the parents of Hattie Lee Hollingsworth & William Few.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 2208 East Kansas Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Silas Johnson.
Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am. Service will be 11:00am-12:00pm.
Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel at 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 3 to July 4, 2019