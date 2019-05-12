|
|
Barry Lee Nass, Sr. 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Barry Lee Nass, Sr., 72, of Springfield, died at his residence on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Barry was born on September 9, 1946 in Springfield. He was the son of Harry A. and Bettie (Black) Nass. Barry married Sandra K. Nation on June 22, 1966. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2004. Barry then married Linda K. Grider on November 25, 2005 and she survives.
Barry worked at the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Department of Corrections, retiring on October 1, 2001. Barry served twenty years in the Army National Guard in the 233rd. MP Co. and was a Desert Storm Veteran.
Barry is survived by Linda, two sons, Barry Jr. and Norman Nass of Springfield; one brother, Charles A. Nass of St. Peter, Mo; one sister, Carol Ann Stout Hussong of Hannibal, MO; he is also survived by several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Barry was a member of the VFW 10302 Springfield. He served as Chaplin, Sr. Vice Commander, and Quarter Master. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Springfield, where he was an Elder and Head Usher for many years. Barry was also a member of the AFSCME for fifty years.
Visitation: 4 - 7 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Reverend Paul Hemenway officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2019