Beatrice "Bebe" McKean 1922 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Beatrice 'Bebe' McKean, age 96, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born on September 2, 1922 in Petersburg, to Thomas Judy and Flossie Cline. She married Don McKean on September 14, 1946. He died May 24, 2008.
Mrs. McKean was a mother of, and survived by three children, Kerry (husband, John) Weinhoeft of Springfield, Tim (wife, CoCo), Cerritos, CA, and Molly (husband, Rennie) Link of Springfield.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She retired from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, was a part-time employee of the Medical Education Department of SIU School of Medicine and enjoyed volunteering at St. John's Breadline and delivering Meals on Wheels for the American Red Cross.
In addition to her children, she is survived by grandchildren, Kelly (husband Chris) Link and Lisa (husband Aaron) Link, Bryan Weinhoeft (wife Keri), Robert and Sean McKean; great grandsons, Keaton and Klayton Weinhoeft, Hudson, Weston and Lincoln Smith; also nieces and nephews, Gregg Mumm, Connie Cline, Nancy Cline, Pam Grinder, Peggy May, Ken Dirks, Sally Dirks, and John Crawford.
In addition to her husband and parents, preceding her in death were siblings, Helen Mumm, Wayne and Ronald Cline, Dulcina (Del) Dirks and Marjorie Crawford; nephew, Tom Cline; niece, Rosemary Mumm; step grandson, Bill Weinhoeft; and great nieces Bethany and Brittany Grinder.
Memorial services for Mrs. McKean will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Illinois Presbyterian Home with Rev. Joanne Hinds officiating.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Central Illinois Food Bank, PO Box 8228, Springfield, IL 62791, Lincoln Land Honor Flight, or donor's choice.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 7 to June 8, 2019